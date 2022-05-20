Macy’s to Release New Collection of Dresses for Divine Nine Sororities

by Jhanaya Belle

May 20, 2022

Photo by: Macy’s

Calling all ladies of the D9! Macy’s is launching something special for you all!

The department store chain has tapped into a unique market by producing a line of apparel inspired by the Divine Nine sororities.

WyQuasia King-Thomas, a 32-year-old director and day dress shopper, who is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta, came up with the concept.

“We come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and curves, and I understand the challenges we face when shopping,” King-Thomas stated in an interview with Bloomberg.

The dresses are $90 and in unmistakable color combos that she knew were explicitly designed for the historically Black Sororities – Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Finding the right look among the sororities’ unique color schemes was no simple task. In collaboration with Kasper, Macy’s designed a series of affordable dresses for them, including a wrap dress, a midi shift dress, and a color-block sheath dress.

According to the Bloomberg report, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette anticipates the collection will reach $10 million in sales this year.

While this is a small amount compared to the $25 billion in revenue earned by America’s largest department store chain just last year, it is helping the retailer connect with middle-aged women, who are a critical demographic for the company.

The collection is accessible online and in over 200 of the company’s approximate 500 Macy’s stores.

At least five pieces will be available in each sorority’s colors, and women’s suits will be available next month. The company will also donate $1 million to their various education and research foundations.

In March, Ralph Lauren released a collection with Morehouse College and Spelman College, two of the most well-known historically Black colleges.

The collection comprised fitted suits, dresses, and footwear. Target and Nordstrom are stocking more black-owned designers’ clothes.

Will you be grabbing a dress in this collection?

