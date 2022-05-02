Original Thriller ‘Stalker’ Premieres on TV One & at Pan African Film Festival; Viewers Praise Film

by Jhanaya Belle

May 2, 2022

Last night, Sunday, May 1st, left TV One fans to believe it’s always the one you least expected.

Not only did TV One’s original film, Stalker, have its premiere on TV One Sunday, May 1st at 9P/8C, but the film also made its world premiere at the Pan African Film Festival.

Meta Golding, Christian Keyes, and Tationna Bosier star in the film.

The film follows the glamorous life of Tanya Moore (portrayed by Golding), a well-known Hollywood actress who is suddenly stalked.

One night, the stalker contacts her and tells her to investigate her soul and heal her history. An unexpected phone call summons Tanya to her childhood home, where her estranged younger sister Shelly (portrayed by Boiser) resides.

Damon, Tanya’s high school lover, is visiting his parents’ empty house next door (portrayed by Keyes). Tanya, Shelly, and Damon work together to figure out who is torturing her. There are numerous suspects.

Tanya’s stormy exes, Adam and Steven, and the married teacher Tanya were associated with in high school are all on the list.

Steven is entirely oblivious of the situation. Tanya gave birth to their child Kai, who is now nine years old and is being raised by Tanya’s aunt. With an unexpected storyline twist, the thriller is sure to stun spectators!

With the shocking plot twists that nobody saw coming, fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts.

As the film progressed, fans didn’t know who the stalker was.

During the closing night of the 30th Pan African Film Festival, the cast of Stalker showed up and showed out!

Hitting the red carpet, the stars looked amazing.

Fans and the film festival’s attendants looked excited to see the movie and the Q&A followed up immediately after the film ended.

Swirl Films produced the film Stalker for TV One, with Executive Producers Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd II, with Bobby Yan as the film’s director.

TV One’s Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent and Casting, and Susan Henry is Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.

Were you hanging off the edge of your seat while watching the film Stalker?

