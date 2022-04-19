Taraji P. Henson Will Deliver Howard University’s 2022 Commencement Speech

by Jhanaya Belle

April 19, 2022

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s a full-circle moment for this actress!

Taraji P. Henson, star of Empire, will deliver the graduating address at Howard University in 2022. In 1995, Henson earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from the institution.

“I am honored and humbled to be returning to my alma mater, Howard University, to deliver this year’s commencement address to the graduating Class of 2022 and their families,” the Howard alumni expressed.

She added: “Returning to Howard always feels like coming home, and I cannot wait to share this incredible moment with Howard students as they prepare to take the next step in their journeys to success.”

Howard University also shared the exciting news on social media.

“We are proud to welcome alumna @tarajiphenson as the 2022 commencement orator! A 1995 graduate of the now Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Henson says she is honored and humbled to address the class of 2022,” Howard University tweeted.

On April 14, Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick made the announcement that Henson will be the commencement speaker. In the announcement, Frederick mentioned Henson’s alma institution and her lobbying activities for HBCUs.

“It is with great pleasure that the Howard University community will welcome alumna Taraji P. Henson back home to deliver the 2022 Commencement address. An accomplished actress and fierce champion for HBCUs and the African American community at large, Ms. Henson exemplifies the University tenets of excellence in truth and service. We could not be more excited to have her join us in celebrating the graduating Class of 2022.”

The 51-year-old has garnered much success as an actress.

For her portrayal in the 2008 drama film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, she got Oscar, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Henson is the first Black woman to win a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, which she won for her role in the television series Empire in 2015.

In 2016, she also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Empire as well.

The Washington D.C. native will also get a doctor of humane letters degree at the university’s commencement event, which will take place on May 7.

Congratulations to 2022’s Graduating Class!

