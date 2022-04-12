Gospel Icon Marvin Sapp’s Biopic Coming to TV One, Production Underway

by Alana Seldon

The Gospel community and music lovers across the world are getting ready to celebrate industry icon Bishop Marvin Sapp and his journey!

TV One announced this week that filming for one of its top productions this year is officially underway. The film, titled “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” is scheduled to air on the network in late Summer (August 21). This will be a Gospel celebration and movie event that you do not want to miss!

Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “The Game”) will star as Marvin Sapp with Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) joining him as Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.

The biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith, according to a press release.

The singer/songwriter took to Instagram to celebrate the start of filming, sharing some videos from the set. He said a movie was not in his personal vision for his life, however, it was in God’s plan.

“Daily I pause and tell God, ‘thank you’ for trusting me with His gifts, and I express my appreciation for the amazing opportunities that He drops in my lap,” he wrote in the caption.

Sapp went on to add: “This is so humbling. I didn’t seek it. It sought and found me, and for this I’m grateful to Him.”

“It is an honor to tell Marvin Sapp’s life story,” TV One’s Executive Producer, Jason Ryan said. “His vast contributions to gospel and American music are undeniable. We know this film will resonate with our viewers.”

The movie title is understandably a nod at the Bishop’s award-winning 2007 hit “Never Would Have Made It,” which topped the Gospel chart for nearly 50 weeks, crossed over multiple genres and remains loved today.

Let’s really be honest – everyone has it on their favorite Gospel playlist that you blast on Sunday mornings and whenever else you need some inspiration and motivation!

Sapp came into prominence as a member of Commissioned back in the ’90s.

Currently, he is an author, radio show host and senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan – the church he founded with his late wife.

More about the film:

The film is directed by Russ Parr and produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas, James Seppelfrick and Keith Neal serving as Executive Producers. Additionally, Marvin Sapp and Phil Thornton are Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Susan Henry is Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.

Are you just as excited as we are to see Marvin Sapp become the latest legend to share their life story in a biopic!? Tell us what you’re looking forward to seeing below!

