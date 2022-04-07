Celebrating Das EFX on the 30th Anniversary of their Debut Album

by Jhanaya Belle

April 7, 2022

Photo by: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Thirty years ago today, Hip-Hop had changed yet again when Das EFX released their debut album, Dead Serious.

When members Krayz Drayz and Skoob teamed up and released their Dead Serious album on April 7, 1992, they made stuttering rhymes mainstream.

“Riggidy-raow, Ziggidy Gadzuks, Here I go, so. Fliggedy-flame on, g-geronimo, yo,” they said in the opening line of their iconic song “Mic Checka.”

The duo’s debut album was released on the East/West label and recorded at the legendary Firehouse Studios in Brooklyn and North Shore Soundworks in Long Island.

Dead Serious saw significant success when it went platinum in just two years, cementing its status as one of the most influential albums of the “Golden Era.”

The Brooklyn, NY/Teaneck, NJ pair met in college at Virginia State University and joined the legendary Hip-Hop group EPMD’s “Hit Squad” collective just two years after their first meeting.

Krayz Drayz and Skoob haven’t looked back since. The dup and the entire former Hit Squad family deserve praise for providing us with such timeless classics!

Celebrating their success and contribution to Hip-Hop overall, here are our favorite Das EFX songs.

They Want EFX

In the first verse, “Bum stiggedy bum stiggedy bum, hon, I got the old pa-rum-pum-pum-pum. But I can fe-fi or fo, diddly-bum, here I come” is arguably one of the catchiest lines that Das EFX delivered on their Dead Serious album.

In March 1992, the song was released as the group’s first single from the album. The song borrows samples of Malcolm McLaren’s “Buffalo Gals” and James Brown’s “Blind Man Can See It.”

“They Want EFX” placed the Brooklyn/New Jersey pair on t,he map and their debut song saw significant success.

If you quote this verse to die-hard fans of Hip-Hop, watch how quickly they’ll recite the song word-for-word.

Mic Checka

Das EFX’s second single off their debut album, Dead Serious.

“Mic Checka” came out in July 1992. Eight different songs are sampled in the song.

From James Brown’s “Think 73,’” B.T. Express’ “If It Don’t Turn You on (You Oughta Leave It Alone)” and James Brown’s “The Payback” these samples help birth one of the biggest trends in Hip-hop in the early 1990s.

“Riggidy-raow, Ziggidy Gadzooks, Here I go, so. Fliggedy-flame on, G-Geronimo, yo. I biggedy-burn riggedy-rubber when I blabber great” is one of the most intricate lyrics in Hip-Hop history when analyzed.

From the reference of Gadzooks, a Victorian euphemism for “God’s hooks,” the nails that were driven into Jesus on the Cross to the Marvel’s Fantastic Four’s Human Torch reference of Krazy Drayz leaving other rappers in the hot dust whenever he opens up his mouth to rhyme is pure genius!

The track “Mic Checka” is so iconic that it’s been sampled numerous times.

Rappers Redman and Method Man even sampled the track in their song “Cheka” in their 1999 Blackout! album.

No Diggedy

“No Diggedy” was released on their group’s third album, Hold It Down, in 1995.

During the recording of Hold It Down, Das EFX was caught in the heart of EPMD’s messy separation.

They ultimately sided with PMD (Parrish Smith), which resulted in a three-year hiatus from recording.

“No Diggedy” will go down in history as far as one of the best songs of the Brooklyn/New Jersey duo.

As Hip-Hop was going in the new direction of a Hardcore Rap/Hip-Hop sound, Das EFX had proven themselves as true lyricists as they stuck true to their conscious lyrical delivery.

Underground Rappa

After a year and a half between the release of Dead Serious, Das EFX’s sophomore album entitled Straight Up Sewaside was released.

To the average listener, it appears that not much has changed at first glance. However, the two beat the sophomore album curse that many artists face.

In the verse, “Okey dokey, hocus pocus, I make the dopest MC call a timeout. Cos yo I rip the s**t out when it’s time to throw my rhyme out,” we can hear how these two exude top-level confidence.

Analyzing Krayz Drayz and Skoob’s lyrics is so intricate that even the best lyricists have to think about them.

The synergy that made Dead Serious, so fun to listen to is still evident, and the two emcees flawlessly play off each other’s rhymes without any features!

Rap Scholar

Following being caught in the hectic breakup of EPMD, Das EFX made a comeback in 1998 with the album Generation EFX.

Unlike their previous albums, Generation EFX features guest appearances from Redman, Agallah, EPMD, Miss Jones, M.O.P., Nocturnal, and Teflon.

“Rap Scholars” proves that Krazy Drayz, Skoobs, and Redman are true scholars of the Rap/Hip-Hop genre.

They’ve shown their evolution throughout the years, proving that they aren’t just a gimmick looking for a quick buck.

Like their other classics, “Rap Scholar” stands the test of time.

Let’s face it, Das EFX deserves every single flower that they have received. They paved the way for many rappers that came after them.

Tell us what your favorite Das EFX song and album are down below. Plus, don’t miss an all-new episode of Unsung featuring Das EFX this Sunday, April 10 at 9p/8c only on TV One!

