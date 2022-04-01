2022 Grammys Predictions

by Jhanaya Belle

It looks like it’s music lovers’ favorite time of the year!

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, April 3rd, which means it’s time to celebrate the greatest of music from the previous year.

Everyone from Nas to Saweetie can be a winner this year in categories that include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

And this Sunday, 2022’s Grammys can be anyone’s big night to be honored for their musical contributions in 2021. Like many music lovers, we are thrilled to see how the big night will present itself.

Check out which musician is a part of our top predictions of who will win a Grammy this year down below!

SONG OF THE YEAR

So many great songs gave us all the vibes we needed.

From songs such as “Fight for You” by H.E.R., “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, this year’s Song of the Year nominees met many people’s needs!

The 2022 Song of the Year nominees are:

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Since this category is judged off on songwriting, we predict that “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic will be taking home the award this year.

It was in heavy rotation in several people’s playlists, and the lyrics are just chef’s kisses!

RECORD OF THE YEAR

The records that were produced last year were top-notch!

Those who appreciate the production side of music might have difficulty choosing which record they want to pull through and snag the award.

And this year’s category, which honors the creation and recording of a song, is filled with more than a few giant records.

The 2022 Record of the Year nominees are:

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

“driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

With some repeating patterns of some of the musicians nominated for this category, we predict that “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic will snag this award.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The competition in this category is anything short of fierce!

All eyes were on Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X, as these artists were a lot of fans’ favorites due to their multiple chart-topping singles.

We see that Taylor Swift made herself known in this category. Kanye West has also made a surprise appearance for his album Donda.

The 2022 Album of the Year nominees are:

The 2022 Album of the Year nominees are:

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Although the competition in this category is unmatched, we predict that Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish will take home the award.

The 20-year-old artist won the award for her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2020.

This completes her Big 4 sweep and establishes her as one of the world’s top pop sensations if she wins.

BEST NEW ARTIST

We’ve seen some of the music industry’s biggest stars emerge from 2021! And we are here for them.

Each of these artists brings their own flare and greatness in many ways.

The 2022 Best New Artists nominees are:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

We predict that Olivia Rodrigo will snag the award. The 18-year-old Gen Z’s biggest pop star has been nominated for several awards this year alone, and with her talent, she is bound to take several awards home.

Best R&B Performance

This year’s Best R&B Performance field is loaded with Grammy nominees and great artists. Look here to see if Silk Sonic or H.E.R. has the upper hand heading into the Big Four categories.

Not to mention Jazmine Sullivan is blessing the nominations this year with her phenomenal Heaux Tales!

The 2022 Best R&B Performance nominees are:

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

With this year’s competition stacked, we predict that Jazmine Sullivan will take home this year’s R&B Grammy for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

The album Heaux Tales represents Sullivan’s perceptions of today’s women asserting themselves and claiming their identities.

The song “Pick Up Your Feelings” is a genius, fiery farewell to a previous partner with whom the artist had fallen out of love. The Philadelphia native informs her old flame that she is done with him and doesn’t “got the room for extra baggage.”

Best Rap Album

Grammy voting finished in early January, before much of the current issue surrounding Ye, a.k.a. Kanye West, who has been barred from performing at the Grammys, erupted.

The 2022 Best Rap Album nominees are :

The Off-Season, J. Cole

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

At the time, Donda 2 hadn’t even been teased! So take all of Ye’s recent behavior into account when estimating his prospects. Donda has received mixed reviews, but he obviously has the approval of Ye’s peers, winning Album of the Year.

We are excited to see watch the Grammys this year! It will air live on Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Who are you excited to see win the award this year?

