Who is Rep. Joyce Beatty?

Saluting Changemakers for Women’s History Month

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, TV One is recognizing change-makers!

We shine a light on Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture.

Join us for the entire month of March as we reveal some of our own favorite Black women change-makers!

This spotlight is on: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

About Rep. Beatty:

Since 2013, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty has represented Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Beatty, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, also sits on the exclusive House Committee on Financial Services and serves on two Subcommittees: Chair of Diversity and Inclusion; and Housing, Community Development and Insurance.

In her seat, she assists with overseeing the nation’s banking, securities, insurance, and housing industries, as well as the work of the Federal Reserve, the United States Department of the Treasury, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. She also leads efforts to ensure the financial services industry works better for all Americans, including the $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill.

A Top Priority:

Rep. Beatty said voting rights are at the top of her list of priorities for Congress.

“More women vote now than we’ve ever have in our history. We now have our first Black female Vice-President of these United States of America, and we’re looking at first Black woman [Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson] to serve in the highest court in this nation – the Supreme Court.”

Setting the Standard:

As a Black woman, Rep. Beatty said her path to Congress prepared her to have the confidence, scholarship and understanding to strike when the iron is hot and be the first in the room and the last to leave.

“When women succeed, we let the nation know the America success.”

Her message to Black women:

“My heartfelt message to Black women, especially Black women, is ‘thank you.’ Thank you for being you, thank you for the service that you provide, and thank you for continuing to lead, because it always seems impossible until its done. Today, we get it done.”

We love a dedicated public servant! Check out Rep. Beatty’s story, and let us know some of your favorite Black women change-makers!