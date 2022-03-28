‘She’s Working Really Hard:’ Donald Glover Confirms Hiring Malia Obama As Writer for New Sitcom

by Jhanaya Belle

March 28, 2022

Photo by: (Left) Malia Obama (Chip Somodevilla/Staff). (Right) Donald Glover (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Contributor)

Looks like we are seeing Malia Obama blossom into a professional in the television industry!

Donald Glover confirmed that the 23-year-old will be a writer for a new sitcom for Amazon Studios.

Obama is “an extraordinarily talented person,” according to Glover who also said, “she’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

The show’s title isn’t known yet, but Variety reports that it’s about a “Beyoncé-like figure,” as part of an eight-figure agreement Glover inked with Amazon Studios.

The Harvard graduate was reported to be joining the writers’ room of a Glover project with playwright Janine Nabers back in February 2021, but her involvement wasn’t confirmed until recently.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover expressed. “Her writing style is great.”

Donald Glover’s brother and regular collaborator Stephen Glover is also working on the Amazon series with the former first daughter’s help, and he had something to say about the youthful talent.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers’ room,” he said about the young writer.

He continued.

“And for sure, [Malia] definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So, we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

This isn’t Obama’s first time working on a television project.

In 2015, she worked as an intern for HBO’s Girls. The show’s creator, Lena Dunham told Howard Stern Obama was “an angel” and praised her for having the willingness to take on any challenge.

“She was interning at HBO, and they thought, ‘What if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls?’” Dunham explained.

Dunham added, “she loved the show, and I mean, obviously, we weren’t, like, making her go get our coffee. You’re not going to send [the president’s daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic.”

Obama also worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama series Extant, the Harvard graduate interned at the Weinstein Company.

Are you excited to see Malia shine in this new opportunity?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.