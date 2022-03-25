Erica Campbell Reflects On Slut-Shaming Comments She Received Nearly Ten Years Ago

by Jhanaya Belle

March 25, 2022

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Contributor

Erica Campbell, a gospel icon, was the center of an odd controversy back in 2013 when a photo she uploaded on social media was criticized by other Christians for being “too seductive” while promoting her debut solo album, Help.

After nearly a decade of raunchy comments, the Mary Mary singer recently revealed how it felt to be slut-shamed by her own religious community, and called attention to Christianity’s wider sex problem.

While making an appearance on the Frequently Asked Questions podcast, Campbell reflected on the notorious 2013 “white dress” moment that led to the Christian community being in an uproar.

“There are opinions on both sides. It is funny because gospel people come at you one way, but secular people come at you in a different way. The dig is different,” the 49-year-old singer said recently on the podcast.

“It’s like hateful,” she added. “I’ve had people call me ‘hoes’ and ‘harlots.’”

The Inglewood native said the responses came after she used a photo of herself in a tight white turtleneck dress to announce her Grammy nomination for her song “A Little More Jesus” in December of 2013.

Campbell explained to the podcast hosts that “it comes with the territory” and if you’re not ready “it can make you retreat and be like I can’t do this.”

When the image hit social media, several Christians took to the internet to share their negative reactions.

According to Atlanta Black Star, a minister Apostle Stacey Woods took to Facebook to blast the Gospel singer.

“THIS IS NOT OKAY. Yes, you are a beautiful, curvy woman…but NO MA’AM YOU ARE SINGING THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST. Saints…smh COME ON,” Woods wrote.

One Facebook user stated, “just ask yourself…would a biblical woman wear it???? would it be ok if your pastors wife wore it? i like the dress personally but not for a woman of God..”

After being asked “why” her outfit attire choice caused such a negative reaction from the Christian community, Campbell’s answer was simple.

“Because Christianity has a problem with sexuality,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that gospel icon has addressed the backlash.

Representing an entire religious community in your particular genre of music couldn’t possibly be an easy feat. But, the Campbell sisters have handled the limelight with class since their entrance to stardom.

