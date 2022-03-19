Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Grammy Award-Winning Motown Legend Thelma Houston Excited to Share Her Story on Unsung

Unsung celebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups sharing their triumphs, their tribulations, and their truths.

Tune in Sunday, March 20th at 9/8C for an all-new episode!

Thelma Houston, the disco diva who scored a number-one hit in the 70s with “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, chats with TV One in a digital-exclusive interview about her upcoming Unsung episode, being in the music industry for five decades, advice for women, and more! Don’t miss her story on an all-new episode of Unsung airing March 20th at 9p/8c only on TV One!

Watch the full interview below: