Yara Shahidi Announces Her Harvard Thesis is Complete + We are Here for the Black Girl Magic!

by Jhanaya Belle

March 16, 2022

Photo by: Rich Fury/Staff

Yara Shahidi is one step closer to walking the stage!

In a heartwarming Instagram video posted Wednesday, the Grown-ish actress revealed that she completed her lengthy thesis at Harvard University.

The 22-year-old was seen standing outside in the snow, announcing her achievement, similar to a boxing event.

“Weighing in at 32,508 words and 136 pages, is this thesis writer, Yara Sayeh Shahidi! Let’s go,” she exclaimed in the video.

The video’s caption read, “YOUR FAVORITE THESIS WRITER IS OFFICIALLY DONE WRITING✨💪🏽TRY NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED BY MY STATS 😤 #ThesisComplete #Harvard #classof2022#LESSSGOOO.”

In the comments, Shahidi’s fans gushed about how long her thesis was. She also received congratulations from Lena Waithe, Jennifer Garner, Teyana Taylor, Tika Sumpter and other celebs.

Actress Tika Sumpter commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥congratulations!!”

Cocktails With Queens host Claudia Jordan also congratulated the TV star.

“Such a queen! Perfect role model for the girls! ❤️🙌🏾,” Jordan wrote under the post.

DJ D-Nice said, “We are officially old! We all proudly watched you enter Harvard. You killed it, even during a pandemic. Congrats to you and your village. Blessings!”

This isn’t the first time the Grown-ish actress has put education at the center of her priorities.

At the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2021, Shahidi mentioned that she had a strict curfew and requested to present early in the night to make it home in time for her classes.

“I do fly out tonight to make it to class in time,” Shahidi said while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

Shahidi was accepted to Harvard University in 2017, but took a year off before starting her studies.

According to Seventeen, the actress was accepted to every school she applied to, including Stanford University, Yale University and Spelman College.

“I’ve wanted to be a history professor for longer than I’ve wanted to be an actress,” she announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018.

She added: “And so, I used to have the Harvard webpage up, and I’d go through the course catalog. So, needless to say, this is something I’ve been planning for a long time.”

Shahidi told The Hollywood Reporter that she “decided to apply in the first place” because she wanted “as much college experience as possible.”

Congrats to our girl Yara on her tremendous accomplishment!

