Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Legendary MC Monie Love Sits Down To Talk Unsung, Sisterhood in Hip-Hop + More!

Unsung celebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups sharing their triumphs, their tribulations, and their truths.

Tune in Sunday, March 13th at 9/8C for an all-new episode!

The M-O-N-I-E L-O-V-E sat down for a digital-exclusive interview with TV One and dished on all things Unsung, longevity in the music industry, a sisterhood with fellow MCs from the 80s & 90s, and she even dropped some gems for the ladies during Women’s History Month! Don’t miss her story on an all-new episode of Unsung airing March 13th at 9p/8c only on TV One!

Watch the full interview below: