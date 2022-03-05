Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Soul For Real Talks Unsung Premiere, Their Journey + Recognition After Nearly 30 Years

Unsung celebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups sharing their triumphs, their tribulations, and their truths.

Tune in Sunday, March 6th at 9/8C for the premiere of season 12!

In a digital-exclusive interview, TV One sat down with Soul For Real ahead of the season premiere. Bri and Choc, two of the four brothers who make up the iconic 90’s R&B group talked about everything from their Trinidadian upbringing to their timeless record “Candy Rain.”

