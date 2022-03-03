Gymnast Derrian Gobourne to Create ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT

by Jhanaya Belle

March 3, 2022

Photo by: Derrian Gobourne/Instagram

Gymnast Derrian Gobourne has signed a phenomenal deal with Legacy League to launch her own NFT collection called “Black Girl Magic!”

“I am excited to launch my Black Girl Magic NFT Collection on the Legacy League platform. Not only do their values align with mine, there is no better time do it,” said Gobourne as a guest on the Game Face podcast.

She continued.

“It’s time to celebrate, congratulate and pay honor and tribute to all of my sisters who have given so much to this sport and I want the world to see them.”

Legacy League will release the “Black Girl Magic” NFT collection in the coming months, while no precise date has been specified.

The 2019 NCAA national champion is tapping other gymnasts to collaborate in the Black Girl Magic NFT collection. Those that will be included are Auburn’s Ananda Brown, Jada Glen, Aria Brusch, Rutgers’ Hannah Joyner, Missouri’s Amari Celestine, UCLA’s Sekai Wright, and Stanford’s Kyla Bryant.

“I reached out to a couple of girls that I know in college—black athletes—like some of my teammates, and then I know that I’m friends with some people in Florida, and just different SEC teams and other teams as well,” the 22-year-old gymnast explained. “And we kind of just came together because we all have like similar stories, and it was just a great opportunity for all of us. I also wanted to give other black athletes an opportunity to do NIL deals and just give them opportunity to spread their light and their story.”

Legacy League’s co-founder, Kurt Hallead, said aligning with female athletes like Gobourne is a priority for his company.

“At a time when female student-athletes lag behind their male counterparts in the NIL ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Derrian,” Hallead stated.

He added, “our collaboration will extend beyond NFTs as Derrian will also serve as our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ambassador. In this capacity, she will drive engagement with underrepresented athletes across the country as we continue our mission to help every college athlete leave their legacy in the collegiate sports metaverse.”

Athletes from every Power 5 conference and 50 universities, including HBCUs, are represented on the Legacy League’s roster of student-athletes.

Athletes in the Legacy League participate in 15 different sports, ranging from football to gymnastics, with female athletes accounting for more than 25% of the roster.

The Auburn gymnast also explained the importance of including other Black athletes in this project.

“It’s just very comforting knowing that I have so many other beautiful black gymnasts backing me up. We all have very similar stories and similar paths, and I just think it’s great to have other girls to lean back on.”

She added, “I want other people that look like me to have opportunities. I feel like that was really my main point in really doing all of this and kind of collabing was just to get them out there too. I want them to be heard. I want them to be seen.”

Are you excited to the excellence that Derrian Gobourne will bring to this project? Tell us down below!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.