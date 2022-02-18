MVAAFF Color of Conversations | TV One Original Film Stalker

by ionemrobinson

February 17, 2022

During the month of February, the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival launched a virtual series entitled Black Love Meets Black History.

In celebration of Black History Month, the festival has been sitting down with many different creatives for a Color Of Conversation.

Among the work highlighted, was the TV One Original Film: Stalker. The upcoming movie will premiere on May 1, 2022 at 9/8c.

Stalker follows well-known Hollywood actress Tanya Moore, who is stalked by a mysterious figure and hides out in her hometown. She later becomes involved with two men, and tries to determine if one is behind what is happening to her.

The film stars Meta Golding as Tanya, Christian Keyes as Damon and Tationna Boiser as Shelly.

To watch the MVAAFF Color of Conversation with Golding, director Bobby Yan and Executive Producer Jason B. Ryan, click here.

Tune in on Sunday, May 1, as we all try to figure out who the Stalker is!

It’s always the one you least expect.