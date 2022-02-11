Bobby Brown Opens Up About Cameras Joining Him on an ‘Emotional’ Visit to Whitney Houston’s Gravesite

by Jhanaya Belle

February 11, 2022

Photo by: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

As we remember the late Whitney Houston on the tenth anniversary of her death, we reflect on her incomparable talent, music and the moments that contributed so much to the world and Black culture.

This week, a first look at the upcoming Bobby Brown documentary “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” was released. An extremely emotional Brown can be seen visiting the gravesites of the late icon and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina. The singer also visited his son Bobby Jr.’s gravesite.

“When the cameras were following me, I didn’t want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing,” Brown expressed in a recent interview with ET News. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

The new documentary will provide viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the musician’s “road to superstardom and the aftermath from his personal struggles with sobriety and the terrible deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston,” according to A&E.

Despite cameras following Brown and his wife as part of the series, she noted that this was a real moment for the singer.

The moment was taken seriously to ensure Brown could “have his moment” with his late ex-wife, who died 10 years ago on Feb. 11, and daughter, who died July 26, 2015.”

Following Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, the singer will again reveal a succession of victories and struggles as he works to maintain his sobriety and physical health for a two-part documentary entitled Biography: Bobby Brown. The 53-year-old is also preparing to create new music and rejoin New Edition on tour.

“Through a lot of prayer, meditation, and therapy, I push on from the past,” Brown says in one clip.

The documentary also includes fresh interviews with Brown’s friends and family, as well as Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill from New Edition.

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on May 30th and May 31st, and Bobby Brown: Every Little Step opens at 10 p.m. ET/PT on May 31, with additional episodes showing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 7.

Rest in Peace Whitney Houston.

