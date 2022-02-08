Jennifer Hudson Gets No R-E-S-P-E-C-T with Oscars Snub

by Jhanaya Belle

February 8, 2022

Photo by: Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer

Fans of Jennifer Hudson are not happy this morning!

Fans and critics gave the powerhouse singer and actress so much love and praise for her performance as the late Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.

However, the Oscars struck again! When the Oscar nominations were announced on Feb. 8th, Hudson was not nominated for best actress for her work as the “Queen of Soul.”

Photo by: James Devaney/GC Images

The category’s nominees included: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

The 40-year-old was one of the leading contenders for the category.

Hudson was rumored to be in line for two nominations, one for Best Actress and the other for original song for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect, which Hudson, Carole King, and Jamie Alexander Hartman co-wrote. That would have made the Chicago-native the first Black woman to receive Oscar nominations in three different categories.

Tracee Ellis Ross, the star of Black-ish and the daughter of Motown megastar Diana Ross, and Leslie Jordan announced the Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. Certain categories were revealed by movie fans from across the country.

Once Hudson’s fans caught wind of the official nominations, they wanted all the smoke!

One fan exclaimed, “@IAMJHUD was definitely SNUBBED for an #OscarNoms, Aretha was an amazing movie!!!”

Another Twitter user gave their thoughts on the other nominated actresses’ performances, and even mentioned other actresses that could have been nominated instead.

“Nicole Kidman does not belong here. She was absolutely awful. Olivia Colman is brilliant, but not in this awful movie. So…where’s Jennifer Hudson? Where’s Ruth Negga? Where’s Lady Gaga??”

http://

Nicole Kidman does not belong here. She was absolutely awful. Olivia Colman is brilliant, but not in this awful movie. So…where’s Jennifer Hudson? Where’s Ruth Negga? Where’s Lady Gaga?? — MamaZombieX (@ramblinrosie515) February 8, 2022

Others began to mention how Jennifer Hudson’s race and the predominately Black film was the reason why she nor the film was nominated.

One fan tweeted, “No recognition of @IAMJHUD? I simply can’t understand it. So much for changing demographics. SMH. S #OscarNoms FAIL!”

http://

Nicole Kidman does not belong here. She was absolutely awful. Olivia Colman is brilliant, but not in this awful movie. So…where’s Jennifer Hudson? Where’s Ruth Negga? Where’s Lady Gaga?? — MamaZombieX (@ramblinrosie515) February 8, 2022

“Kristen Stewart’s acting toolbox contains nothing but gasps and a monotone speaking voice. Love “Twilight Saga”, but the chick isn’t a strong actress. At ALL. Glad I’m neither interested in, or watching the Oscars this year. BTW..WHERE IS JENNIFER HUDSON ? Oh right..wrong color.”

Hudson earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for her performance as Effie in Dreamgirls, a musical based on Motown’s female groups.

Franklin handpicked Hudson to play her in the biopic. Hudson, a longtime Franklin lover, auditioned for American Idol in 2004 by performing a Franklin classic from the 1970s, “Share Your Love with Me.”

Not during our good Black History Month! Are you upset by this snub?