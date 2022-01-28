Ciara Partners With Meta To Help “Level Up” Small Black-Owned Businesses

by Monae Findley

January 28, 2022

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and philanthropist Ciara is teaming up with Meta, formerly Facebook, to help Black-owned businesses “level-up.”

Their partnership comes after the company said “Meta’s Global State of Small Business Report has revealed that Black-owned small businesses have faced higher closure rates and more lost sales than their peers.”

We teamed up with @Ciara to level 🆙⬆️ 10 Black-owned businesses in the Meta Elevate community – here’s what they’re getting: pic.twitter.com/vEcyPPyEF8 — Meta Elevate (@MetaElevate) January 27, 2022

Therefore, to help bridge the gap, Meta Elevate has pledged to create more resources such as scholarships and programming tools to support. Meta Elevate offers Black and Latinx & Hispanic business owners and communities the resources, education, and support to help pursue their goals.

Last Fall, Meta announced the opportunity and urged the Black and Latinx community to apply. From those applications, they announced the 10 nominees chosen by Ciara to receive one-on-one mentorship: Round House Paper, Nicole Grace Collection, The Coil Brush, Boss Branding on a Budget, Aliyah Kamala Enterprises, The Self Care Suite, Manifest It, Sis, For Our Daughters Beauty, Kyra’s Shea Medleys and Zion’s Greek Boutique

Ciara and Meta Elevate Team Up to Support Black-Owned Small Businesses | Facebook for Business https://t.co/FAOD9hOydO — CottonConnie (@CottonConniee) January 27, 2022

So what will this initiative look like?

Throughout Black History Month, Meta Elevate will be kicking off weekly events with industry experts, small business owners and influencers to inspire and educate Black-owned small businesses with a new theme “Black365.” These events will support this community and provide new ways to help their businesses thrive. Meta Elevate also has free training and scholarship opportunities for paid courses available.

Meta also explained that each business will receive 6 weeks of dedicated support from the company, and learn how to build effective marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Meta will provide $10,000 in ad credits and creative support so that each business can put the lessons into action following the mentorship. Nominated businesses will also receive a scholarship for Meta Blueprint’s digital marketing skills certificate to further the skills they need to succeed.

In a statement, Ciara expressed that 10 businesses she nominated “are dear to me because they embody determination, community, empathy and empowerment.”

“The success of Black-owned small businesses is key to wealth building in our community, which is why connecting Black owners to these opportunities is so important to me,” she added.

Ciara will also be curating a #BuyBlack Friday gift guide that features products from Black-owned businesses. On Nov. 22, the guide will become available to the public via the Facebook Shop tab.