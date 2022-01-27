Actress Awkwafina’s NAACP Image Award Nomination Sparks Backlash on Twitter

by Monae Findley

January 27, 2022

Actress Awkwafina is facing backlash on social media after being nominated for an NAACP Image Award. This comes after the breakout star of “Crazy Rich Asians” also faced harsh criticism last year for misappropriating African-American Ebonics and using a “blaccent.”

The ceremony celebrates people of color across film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Awkwafina nabbed a nomination for “Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance” in the Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

In the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film, lone warrior, Raya, is responsible for tracking down the legendary last dragon to restore the land of fantasy world of Kumandra and its divided people.

When asked about the controversial topic of cultural appropriation, Awkwafina said she is “open to the conversation. “I think its something that it really is multifaceted and layered,” she added.

Just leaving this clip of her addressing the controversy of using a ‘blaccent’ in films here pic.twitter.com/910zb9QDHL — Casey Ho (@CaseyHo) January 19, 2022

Though the NAACP Image Awards is not exclusive to Black people in Hollywood, Awkwafina’s nomination upset many people who believe the actress benefits from mocking Black people.

Fans of the ceremony expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Did she think no one was going to bring it up again? The criticism isn’t new & her old lie was debunked repeatedly https://t.co/JOFi1Blr99 — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) September 18, 2021

