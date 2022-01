by Monae Findley

January 13, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have confirmed that they are indeed “parting ways in marriage” alluding this decision to the “changes of theses transformational times” as mentioned in Lisa Bonet’s recent Instagram story. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways after 16 years pic.twitter.com/ZdWMqTPvKx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2022 andhave confirmed that they are indeed “parting ways in marriage” alluding this decision to the “changes of theses transformational times” as mentioned in Lisa Bonet’s recent Instagram story.

The celeb couple announced the shocking news Wednesday on social media with a shared statement explaining their decision to part.

They say they wanted to go public so they can go about their lives with “dignity and honesty.” Jason and Lisa say they are freeing each other to “be who we are learning to become.”