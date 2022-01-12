Trey Songz Denies Rape Allegations

by Monae Findley

Trey Songz and his team have broken their silence and are denying rape allegations made against the R&B singer late last year.

Former pro-basketball player Dylan Gonzalez posted a tweet in December of 2021 accusing Songz of rape. On Tuesday, she followed up with an official statement, saying the alleged incident took place at a well-known hotel in Las Vegas.

A rep for Trey said to TMZ, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Dylan’s attorneys also said that they are weighing all legal options, with plans to take action within the next few weeks, which also includes plans for filing a civil suit.

Dylan said in her recent statement: “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of alleged sexual assault committed by Trey Songz. I am forced to repeatedly live in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel.”

She continued by sending support to other women who have been victims of sexual assault.

At the moment, it is not clear when the alleged incident took place. However, when she first made the allegations, she said, “I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Dylan and her twin sister Dakota played college basketball at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. In 2020, they signed with pro-basketball team the New Orleans Gators.

Dylan has since become a free agent and embarked on a music career.