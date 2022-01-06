Seven HBCUs Including Howard University Received Bomb Threats

by Monae Findley

On Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, at least seven HBCUs underwent student and employee evacuations due to the threats.

The schools that were threatened are: Howard University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie A&M University in Texas and Xavier University. Despite the alarming messages, there’s no reports of an actual explosion.

Howard University issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the campus was “all clear.”

“Howard’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) and MPD responded to a potential bomb threat on campus this afternoon,” Howard University officials tweeted. “The perimeter was secured and searched. No active devices were found and the area has been cleared.”

Norfolk State University also issued a similar message using the same platform as Howard.

“NSU Police Dept. completed investigation of a bomb threat received Tuesday evening and issued an “All Clear.” Students have been secured in a hotel and dorms remain closed until 8 AM Wednesday,” NSU tweeted. “NSU Police and authorities secured campus. For emergencies, call NSU at 757-823-9000.”

Texas Southern University issued a broadcast message using what seems to be a third-party app.

“Happy New Year! This is just a reminder to stay alert and remain aware of your surroundings,” TSU wrote. “Today, several HBCU’s received phone calls regarding potential threats to their campus. All threats have been unfounded. Nevertheless, please continue to be vigilant and safe on and near campus. As always, stay safe and healthy.”