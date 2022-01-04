Lil Wayne’s Former Security Guard Plans To Press Charges

by Monae Findley

January 4, 2022

An investigation has started after Lil Wayne allegedly pulled a firearm on his bodyguard last month. The guard at first, did not intend on pressing charges on his then boss, until recently he decided to change his mind.

According to TMZ, the charges are still unclear, but the guard further released more information on physical assault, in his report he stated that he was also hit in the head and face.

The initial problem started after Lil Wayne accused the guard of leaking confidential images without his consent. Law enforcement was called by the guard after Lil Wayne decided to physically remove him from his home. The guard stated that Lil Wayne threatened him with an AR-15. However, a source claims that the incident never occurred, and also said that Wayne “doesn’t even have a gun.”

It was also noted that the guard didn’t have any injuries or marks following the incident.

TMZ states that their source said police “had issues with the guard’s story,” from the beginning.