‘It’s Like You Had a Master Class at Everything’: Denzel Washington Helps Michael B. Jordan Become a Better Actor

by Jhanaya Belle

October 25, 2021

With the help of 39-time award winner, Denzel Washington, The Wire actor, Michael B. Jordan refers that Washington helped make him a better actor.

Creed actor Jordan stars in A Journal for Jordan, a film based on author Dana Canedy’s book with the same title name.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Fruitvale Station star, Jordan discusses how he idolizes the Training Day star. When questioned about what drew him to the veteran actor and the film, Jordan credits the opportunity alone to work alongside Glory actor.

“The opportunity to work with Denzel. When Popovich, or somebody gives you a call, it’s like, ‘Oh, s**t. OK. Yeah, yep. I’m showing up,’” he says. “But I think the opportunity to work with one of my mentors and somebody that I idolized, to be able to learn from him and be directed by him, was priceless… it just seemed like a no-brainer.”

A Journal for Jordan, directed by Washington, illustrates the true story of Canedy and her husband, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King. King begins to write a journal for his infant son, Jordan, during his tour in Iraq.

Ultimately, the First Sgt. Died while in Iraq during his time there in 2006.

The Newark native also accredits the 66-year-old for helping him to become a better actor and become better at honing his skills for the upcoming film Creed III. Through the method of observing Jordan as he filmed his scenes, Washington began to ask thought-provoking questions that attributed to a new method of acting.

“Being directed by Denzel, it’s like you had a master class at everything. He shows up every day to work to give it his all,” Jordan reflects. “He leaves with nothing in the tank, so you’ve got to match that energy and that drive. So it definitely pushed me to do more,” he continues. “That was an incredible experience…. It raised my game in a lot of ways, so I’m extremely grateful for that process.”

The 34-year-old did preparation for his leading role by getting aquatinted with Canedy, the First Sgt.’s family, and friends. He also studied the couple’s love story.

“A Journal for Jordan” will be released on December 25th.

Will you be watching the film? Let us know down below!

