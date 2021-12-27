Duane Martin Reveals Upcoming Projects

by Jhanaya Belle

December 27, 2021

Photo by: Rich Polk/Stringer

Duane Martin recently shared with fans his upcoming ventures, in revealing the news he shares that he will be a part of Will Smith’s “Bel-Air” reboot.

The legendary actor spoke with Essence about his illustrious acting career and even gave fans a sneak peek at his latest role in “Bel-Air.”

“I’m there to be a fixer,” Martin stated.

He continued.

“As you know, Will and Carlton are always getting in trouble. All of these things can affect his campaign. But it’s a complete hardcore drama. It’s not no laugh track. The stakes are heightened,” the 56-year-old said.

The show will cover “Will’s difficult path from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” as it is a dramatic remake of the famous sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The show will also address major conflicts and concerns that are now raging over the world.

The New York native did disclose a little bit about his character and that he will be playing a campaign manager when Uncle Phil runs for office on the project, even though the producers of the show have kept most of the specifics under wraps.

Despite some setbacks, such as the inability to retain showrunners, the series has already been renewed for two seasons.

Martin is also working on an episodic show about his life as a sports agent, in addition to “Bel-Air.”

“A lot of people don’t know I’ve been a sports agent for over 25 years,” Martin shared. “It’s about my life growing up as a young African-American in a white male dominated business, trying to be a mentor for some of these young athletes,” Martin said.

According to Martin, people tried to smear Martin’s reputation and practice, as well as pick apart his contracts. He also stated to have a plethora of “scandalous” anecdotes spanning decades of employment.

“I don’t want to write a book. I’d rather do an episodic to tell this story to give people the visual of what that life was like,” Martin expressed.

Martin’s friend, Jada Pinkett Smith will executively produce the show and release it under her “Red Table Talk” banner.

Martin is now starring in L.A.’s Finest with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. He will also reprise his part in the reboot of Real Husbands of Hollywood which also features the original cast of Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, and Robin Thicke.

On Instagram, the actor shared a post of the cast of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” revealing that the remake will premiere in February on BET+, after having previously ended in 2016.

Are you looking forward to Duane Martin’s future work on the Bel-Air reboot? Tell us down below!

