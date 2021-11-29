‘I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me’: Idris Elba in Talks with Joining “James Bond” Franchise

by Jhanaya Belle

November 29, 2021

Photo by: JMEnternational/Contributor

Actor Idris Elba is apparently in talks to join the James Bond franchise, but fans will have to wait.

The British actor has been the subject of on-again, off-again conjecture as to the next in line to take over the mantle of the world’s greatest spy, to the point where he must reject reports on a yearly basis.

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond,” Elba states to ITV London.

Laughing about the rumors in April, the 49-year-old shares that his own mother is rooting for him to land the role.

“I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me,” Elba expresses with Capital XTRA. “Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it! Don’t mind them! Don’t mind them!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’”

it sounds like a Luther movie is well under way, but @idriselba‘s mum is still holding out hope for that Bond role 😂 cc: @RobBruceK @wavyboysmith pic.twitter.com/wqZerozc8T — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) April 13, 2021

Although there are rumors of him joining the Bond franchise, Elba may be taking on a more surprising role. According to an unidentified source of The Sun, Elba may be joining the franchise by possibly playing a bad guy.

“Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him if he wants it,” says the source according to The Sun.

The source continues.

“He won’t be the title character, but they do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment,” they continued. “It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.”

Until that contract is settled on and signed, Elba is focusing his attention on the continuation of his hit TV series “Luther” as a movie that’s currently in production and set to premiere on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Meanwhile, Elba is concentrating on the film adaptation of the TV series Luther. Luther is in the production stage and will be released through Netflix.

