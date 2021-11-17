“Basketball Wives” Star, Shaunie O’Neal Says “YES!”

by Jhanaya Belle

November 17, 2021

Photo by: Cassy Athena/Contributor

Looks like congratulations are in store for the television personality, Shaunie O’Neal as says “yes” to her new fiancé’s marriage proposal!

Sharing with People Magazine, Pastor Keion Henderson popped the question to O’Neal Thursday, Nov. 11th, on a very special date to the couple.

“Every day, you and I either call each other or text each other at 11:11 and we say that we love each other,” the pastor shares. “And so I thought today, that on 11:11 at 11/11 I would do something that’ll make you know that I love you more than you love me.”

The newly engaged couple can be seen on video, he is standing up looking down at her as she sat in front of a table decorated with flowers. Henderson gets down on one knee and asked the question.

“OMG,” O’Neal screams.

Repeating “Yes!” the couple happily watches fireworks together.

Reflecting on the moment with People Magazine, O’Neal shares that nobody has proposed to her on one knee, despite being married before.

“Honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this,” the mother of five says.

Speaking on the pastor’s character, the Basketball Wives star shares what kind of man he is.

“Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive” the 46-year-old says. “He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart.”

From the years of 2002 to 2011, she was previously married to four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal. They share five children together. Henderson is the founder, CEO, and senior pastor of The Lighthouse Church located in Houston, Texas.

Congratulations, Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson! Tell us down below your favorite Shaunie O’Neil moment!

TV One Newlyweds: Celebs Married Six Years Or Less 16 photos Launch gallery Newlyweds: Celebs Married Six Years Or Less 1. The Walkers Source:Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images 1 of 16 2. The Babbs Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET 2 of 16 3. The Stephens Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 3 of 16 4. The Wades Source:Taylor Hill/FilmMagic 4 of 16 5. The Gibsons Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET 5 of 16 6. The Fergusons Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. The Howards Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. The Williams Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. The Bridges Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. The Wests Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. The Smiths Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. The Timberlakes 12 of 16 13. The Harts Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. The Whitherspoons Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 14 of 16 15. The Wilsons Source:Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images 15 of 16 16. The Gross' Source:Earl Gibson III/WireImage 16 of 16 Skip ad TV One Continue reading “Basketball Wives” Star, Shaunie O’Neal Says “YES!” Newlyweds: Celebs Married Six Years Or Less

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.