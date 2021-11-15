Nene Leakes Shares That She’s Open for RHOA Return

by Jhanaya Belle

November 15, 2021

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Contributor

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s former star, Nene Leakes reveals on The Real that she is open to returning to the franchise.

While making a guest appearance on The Real, Leakes shares with Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, a star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she has “unfinished business” with some of her former castmates.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show,” says the 53-year-old. “I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show. Besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

Displaying her infamous eye rolls, Leakes suggests that she wants to clear the air with the franchise’s executive producer, Andy Cohen.

“I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races,” she said.

Confirming that the two were close, the television personality states that she even helped pay for Cohen’s baby shower.

“What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her,” Cohen states. “I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”

Last December, Leakes accused the Bravo network of racism and called for a boycott of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” Nene wrote. “While others were being promoted, BLCK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

The former RHOA star’s petition hit the public as she announced her departure.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely, long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotions flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13,” she said.

The 14th season of RHOA is set to return with Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton. Shereé Whitfield is also set to make a return to the show this season.

