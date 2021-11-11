Jennifer Hudson Tears Down the House During 2021 CMA Awards

by Jhanaya Belle

November 11, 2021

Photo by: John Shearer / Contributor

Last night, Nov. 10th, Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar award winner, Jennifer Hudson tore down the house during her 2021 CMA Awards performance following her portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect.

Television personality, and Country singer, Trisha Yearwood introduced the Hudson and explained how the musical genres Gospel, Soul, and Country are more intertwined than people realized, and why Hudson was performing at the Country Music Association Awards.

“The connection between country, gospel and soul runs very deep,” Yearwood said. “The late, great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin knew this very well.”

The Respect star started her first CMA Awards performance with Willie Nelson’s “Night Life” in a low, slow tempo before giving the audience dynamic vocal runs as Country singer, Chris Stapleton played guitar behind her.

As their performance continued, Stapleton performed his single “You Are My Sunshine,” originally a part of Dave Cobb’s Southern Family project. Hudson bestowed magnificent adlibs before the song shifted.

Fans took to Twitter while watching the mother of one perform.

One user wrote, “#JenniferHudson is Amazing!”

“Jennifer Hudson just casually giving her all on the stage of the #CMAwards is one thing I never thought I’d see on TV, and it truly is a blessing that we all get to exist in the same timeline as this mega-talented woman,” says another fan.

The film Respect which also stars Marlon Waynes, Mary J. Blige, and Forest Whitaker was released on August 13th.

