‘Fighting as I thought about how he had to fight to survive:’ Netflix’s The Harder They Fall Star LaKeith Stanfield Talks Battling Crippling Anxiety While On-Set

by Jhanaya Belle

November 8, 2021

Photo by: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Actor, LaKeith Stanfield is getting candid about his experience while filming the highly anticipated Netflix Black Western film The Harder They Fall.

The 30-year-old recently shares in a lengthy Instagram post, how his mental health tanked while filming the Black Western film.

“I couldn’t see what life had in store to teach me about myself that I needed to know,” Stanfield states.

During filming, the San Bernardino native draws inspiration from figures such as “The Real Cherokee.” While drawing motivation from this figure, he states that he kept “Fighting as i thought about how he had to fight to survive. How the youth in Chicago has to fight everyday to survive.”

However, the 30-year-old reveals that he did find joy in working with the horses that were used on-set.

“I loved the horses so much because of their silent strength and beautiful patience with my reluctant fear at having never rode a horse before..” he continued. “They weren’t shy in making me be great.” h

In the recent Instagram post, a clip of the actor can be seen embracing one of the horses before being approached by fellow co-star Jonathan Majors.

Detailing how his mental health was affected, Stanfield states that he faced crippling anxiety, and suffered silently. To cope with the crippling anxiety, he would drink every night.

“Fighting through the trauma to get to myself. Here’s to almost 6 months sober. Here’s to the fact that the bigger the goal God has for them, the taller they stand and, The Harder They Fall,” says Stanfield as he applauds himself while ending his Instagram post.

The Harder They Fall stars Stanfield, Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and more. Roc-Nation general Jay-Z also serves as a producer in the movie now streaming on Netflix.

Tell us down below have you watched The Harder They Fall yet? What are your thoughts on LaKeith Stanfield’s portrayal as the dangerous Cherokee Bill?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.