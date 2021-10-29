Former RHOA Star, Cynthia Bailey Responds to Being Called Out by Former Friend Nene Leakes

by Jhanaya Belle

October 29, 2021

Photo by: Paras Griffin / Contributor

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes has called out another former RHOA star, Cynthia Bailey for being unsupportive and not attending the late Gregg Leakes “celebration of life” ceremony.

“A lot of people expect that, no,” says Leakes. “She didn’t even come to the repast. She did come, like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge.”

On the “Big Tigger Morning Show,” the widow states that many people from the overall franchise have sent their condolences, including Kim Zolciak, a former cast member of RHOA. Continuing to express herself, Nene says that she expected the model to be sympathetic as well but hasn’t.

Bailey and Leakes were previously friends, however, their relationship has changed during its course. The 53-year-old further explains the relationship between the show’s cast.

“It’s really hard to really explain housewives. It’s almost like a dysfunctional family, but they all reached out.”

Responding to being called out publicly, Bailey tells E! News “Daily Pop” that she was out of town during the late Gregg’s memorial service.

Bailey was shocked when becoming aware of her former cast member/ friend’s remarks. The model was under the impression that the two were in a better place.

“I was honestly surprised…Let me just say this first,” says the 54-year-old. “I know that Nene is still mourning the loss of her husband, and you can’t tell people how to mourn. However, I do think that speaking for myself, I came with the best intentions. I was not able to make it to Gregg’s celebration, but it was my mission in life to make sure I connected with Nene once I went back to Atlanta, and I did.”

Acknowledging that the dynamics of their friendship changed, the Alabama native expresses her shock even more.

“The reason why I think I was so surprised is because when we did connect, it was even if I had gone to the celebration because I got to spend some real-time with her one-on-one,” says the former RHOA star. “We laughed, we drank, we smoked hookah, we danced. I was like this was the way it was supposed to be because I felt like I reconnected with my old friend on just a respectful level.

Acknowledging that she is “very clear” that the two are no longer close, the mother of one says that she wanted to be with the recent widow due to the loss of the “beloved Gregg Leakes.”

The late Gregg Leakes’ memorial service took place late month at The Linnethia Lounge, just five days after Gregg passed away after battling colon cancer. He was 66 years old.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and went into remission in 2019.

During this summer, Nene revealed that his cancer had returned.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Leakes family at this time. Tell us what you think of this situation down below.

TV One Celebrities We've Lost in 2021 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrities We've Lost in 2021 1. Cicely Tyson Source:JC Olivera/WireImage 1 of 15 2. Eric Jerome Dickey Source:Charley Gallay/Getty Images 2 of 15 3. DMX Source:Jerod Harris/WireImage 3 of 15 4. Marion Ramsey Source:James Lemke Jr/WireImage 4 of 15 5. Hank Aaron Source:Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Prince Markie Dee Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 6 of 15 7. Vernon Jordan Source:Brian Ach/WireImage 7 of 15 8. Bunny Wailer Source:Roy Rochlin/Getty Images 8 of 15 9. Sarah Obama Source:Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images 9 of 15 10. Mary Wilson Source:Sherry Rayn Barnett /Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 10 of 15 11. Gregory Sierra Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 11 of 15 12. Duranice Pace Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images 12 of 15 13. Paul Mooney Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 13 of 15 14. John Davis - The Real Mini Vanilli singer 14 of 15 15. Clarence Williams III 15 of 15 Skip ad TV One Continue reading Former RHOA Star, Cynthia Bailey Responds to Being Called Out by Former Friend Nene Leakes Celebrities We've Lost in 2021

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.