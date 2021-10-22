Taraji P. Henson Another Celebrity That Joins the Plant-Based Diet Following Health Scares

by Jhanaya Belle

October 22, 2021

Photo by: Troy Harvey / Contributor

Actress Taraji P. Henson is among a long list of celebrities that are changing their eating habits.

The D.C. native determined to start to adopt a plant-based diet after having a health scare.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health, the Empire star reported that she has always had stomach problems that have caused uncontrollable vomiting.

During the first episode of the incident, Henson has prescribed a proton-pump inhibitor medication that is used to treat acid reflux. Although the PPI medication remedied the symptoms, the medication didn’t cure the actress’ underlying issues.

“He said, ‘If you don’t correct what’s going on inside of you, you’re going to develop stomach ulcers, which can lead to stomach cancer,’” she recalls.

However, this time the PPI that she was prescribed worsened her stomach issues. Instead of asking for another medication, the 51-year-old tried another approach, a holistic one.

“Western medicine saves lives,” the Baby Boy star states. “But it wasn’t helping in my situation.”

During her visit with a holistic doctor, she was instructed to do a breath test. This breath test would see how much hydrogen and methane a person exhaled after intaking glucose and water beforehand.

With the help of the breath test, the mother of one was diagnosed with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, also known as S.I.B.O.

In the same appointment, Henson also discovered that the PPI’s she was previously prescribed may have worsened her condition.

To overturn the damage done, her new holistic doctor placed the Golden Globe Award winner on a plant-based diet that includes papaya, avocado, and fermented vegetables.

The Hidden Figures actress did confess in her interview that she did cheat on her new diet for her grandmother’s cooking.

“Everything in moderation,” said Henson.

While joining the list of other celebrities that are on similar diets, tennis player Venus Williams, also became a vegan after being diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome in 2011.

Former defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, David Carter, stated that he had high blood pressure and also suffered from tendinitis. When he made the life-changing decision to go vegan as well, he lost 40 pounds in six weeks.

Also on the list of celebrities that are vegans is the infamous social media influencer Tabitha Brown.

What influenced her decision to also change her diet, were agonizing headaches, chronic fatigue, and large-scale panic attacks.

“I felt like I was dying,” said Brown.

The social media influencer watched the documentary “What the Health” and decided to go vegan. According to Brown, by the tenth day of changing her diet, her headaches disappeared.

