‘It Just Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks’: Alicia Keys Gets Emotional While Watching Son’s First Performance

by Jhanaya Belle

October 20, 2021

Kevin Winter / Staff Getty Images Entertainment

While watching her 11-year-old son, Egypt’s first performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, American singer, and songwriter, Alicia Keys got misty-eyed.

In her new YouTube docuseries entitled NOTED: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories, the NAACP Image Award winner spoke about the special moment.

Keys and her husband, American producer Swizz Beatz son Egypt, and Genesis, 6-year-old. Keys and Egypt performed her song “Raise a Man” in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While watching their performance of “Raise a Man,” the mother of two says “this is the first time that he’s ever done anything like this,” she continues “is he going to be okay? I don’t know. It just hit me like a ton of bricks outta the side.”

NOTED: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories contains not only performances and insight of Keys’ career, but the memories she reflects on about her family and friends. The docuseries is a backstage look at her life and career. While revealing secrets and untold stories, the songwriter declares, “we’re not holding back!”

The New York native expresses that Egypt has a natural musical talent, and enjoys he shares the same enthusiasm for music as her.

“I’m not the crying type; I’m really not,” she emotionally expresses. “But you get so sensitive just thinking about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it.”

The “Girl on Fire” singer is working on a new album, and recently performed one of her singles, “LaLa,” at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

The album will be the 15-time Grammy Award-winner’s eighth. The docuseries debuted on Sept. 30 and can be viewed on YouTube.

Do you think that Eygpt will follow in his parents’ footsteps? Let us know what you think down below!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.