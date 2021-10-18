‘I Reached Out to Him for Help’: Torrei Hart Opens Up About Watching Kevin Hart Move on with Another Family Following Their Divorce

by Jhanaya Belle

October 18, 2021

Comedian Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart honestly explains the breakthrough she achieved after their very public divorce with the comedian during an interview with the daytime television show “The Real.”

The divorced couple were married in 2003, and finalized their divorce in 2011, following Kevin’s public infidelity scandal. The comedian ultimately married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2016 after seven years of dating.

The mother of two expresses her current life after her divorce from The Real Husbands of Hollywood star during a recent interview with The Real.

She says “I went through a breakthrough, and let me tell you; it’s not like it was all peaches and cream because it wasn’t. I mean, there was times where I was like ‘God I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Because the divorce was very public, and I also had to watch him move on with a whole ‘nother woman and a whole ‘nother family.”

The Philadelphia native, who was promoting her podcast show entitled “Breakin’ Thru with Torrei” mentions her experience with co-parenting with Think Like a Man star. The 43-year-old declared that her revelation was short from easy.

The Atlanta Exes star states “So I made a decision to stay happy. I made a decision to move on all the way forward; let the past be the past start on my new journey … So that’s when I decided to have the breakthrough.”

Torrei proceeds by saying that it was difficult to dodge the NAACP Image Award winner’s public cheating scandal that was blasted throughout the media, television, movies, during the height of her ex-husband’s career.

Making her vigilant to move on with her life entirely, the mother of two articulates her decision to find happiness.

After receiving a helping hand from the stand-up comedian, Torrei got in touch with a spiritual teacher and host of Iyanla, Fix My Life Iyanla Vanzant. Vanzant became Torrei’s personal therapist.

“Before the breakthrough, I did hit a rough patch, and like I said before, me and Kevin are friends. I reached out to him for help, and he put me in touch with Iyanla Vanzant, who became my personal therapist … That’s part of the reason why I am having this big breakthrough.”

In her interview on The Real, the “Breakin’ Thru with Torrei” podcast host reveals that co-parenting her daughter Heaven Hart, 16, and 13-year-old son Hendrix Hart with Kevin became smoother as well.

Despite the couple’s divorce, they share the goal of making sure their shared children and happy and healthy.

“We made a conscious decision to make sure that we want healthy, happy children. So it’s about our kids. It is not about us. I mean, us didn’t work out, but that don’t mean we gon’ to have our kids all in crazy situations and seeing mom and dad going through things,” said the 43-year-old.

We are happy that Torrei received help, and is happy!