CLEO TV HOSTS A VIRTUAL INFLUENCER PRESS CONFERENCE WITH CHEF BREN HERERRA AND JULISSA BERMUDEZ, MODERATED BY DYANA WILLIAMS

by PR Staff

October 14, 2021

(Washington, DC) – October 14, 2021 – On Tuesday, CLEO TV hosted an exclusive influencer press conference with Chef Bren Herrera, host of Culture Kitchen and Julissa Bermudez of It’s Me, Julissa. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the leading ladies gathered to celebrate their culture with a cooking demonstration while engaging with members of the media. The virtual press conference was moderated by Celebrity Strategist and Radio One broadcaster, the iconic Dyana Williams.

In attendance included outlets such as, The Hype Magazine, Interrupted Blogs, RightOn! Digital, My Celebrity Life and more. The event began with introductions to the new CLEO TV shows and a sneak peek look at the trailers. Chef Bren shared her Cuban spin on a Mango Mojito and paired the libation with tostones with garlic orange mojo and plant based vegan dumplings with ginger tamarind sauce for press to follow along. Additionally, Julissa shared her skincare routine featuring her new brand Republicå Skin.

Culture Kitchen airs on CLEO TV, Saturdays at 9 p.m. EST

It’s Me, Julissa premieres on CLEO TV, Friday, October 14th at 9:30 p.m. EST

Check out Chef Bren’s recipe from the press conference here.