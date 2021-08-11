[WATCH] Michael B. Jordan Stars in Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’

Based on the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love andHonor, the Washington-directed film follows the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan) as he writes letters of love and advice to his newborn son, Jordan, while deployed to Iraq. King’s wife Canedy (Chanté Adams) kept all of the letters in a book for their son after he was killed in 2006.
The 34-year-old actor doesn’t take this opportunity lightly. In a recent interview with USA Today, he recalled working alongside the multi-award-winning actor as “a master class of character development and directing.”
“Everybody wants to work with him, and he’s a very selective guy,” said Jordan. “So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me.”
A Journal for Jordan is written by Virgil Williams, based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir, and produced by Jordan via his Outlier Society production company, Washington, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black. The film releases exclusively in theatres this Christmas.
