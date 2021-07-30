It’s a ‘227’ Reunion: Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry Set to Reunite on ‘Days of Our Lives’

by Jamila Lizet White

July 30, 2021

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

‘227’ fans are in for a treat! Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry will reunite on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Gibbs, who was recently inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will make her debut as Olivia Price; the mother of Harry’s character, Paulina Price.

The Emmy award-winning actress joined the cast earlier this year and is set to star in the Peacock limited series spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The show’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, expressed his excitement by tweeting “Get excited…” with a GIF from the late 80s series.

As fans may recall, the five-season sitcom followed the gossipy yet honest Mary Jenkins (Gibbs) and equally chatty Sandra Clark (Harry) in their Washington D.C. apartment building. The Emmy-nominated series kicked off Regina King‘s career as she played Clark and Lester’s (Hal Williams) studious and boy-crazy daughter.

Gibbs will make her first appearance on August 17.

