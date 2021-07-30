It’s a ‘227’ Reunion: Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry Set to Reunite on ‘Days of Our Lives’

by Jamila Lizet White

July 30, 2021

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

‘227’ fans are in for a treat! Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry will reunite on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Regina King, Curtis Baldwin and Jackee Harry appear on NBC News’ “Today” show (Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Gibbs, who was recently inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will make her debut as Olivia Price; the mother of Harry’s character, Paulina Price.

The Emmy award-winning actress joined the cast earlier this year and is set to star in the Peacock limited series spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The show’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, expressed his excitement by tweeting “Get excited…” with a GIF from the late 80s series.

As fans may recall, the five-season sitcom followed the gossipy yet honest Mary Jenkins (Gibbs) and equally chatty Sandra Clark (Harry) in their Washington D.C. apartment building. The Emmy-nominated series kicked off Regina King‘s career as she played Clark and Lester’s (Hal Williams) studious and boy-crazy daughter.

Gibbs will make her first appearance on August 17.

Tell Us: What other cast members from 227 would you want to see?

TV One

Sitcom Spin-Offs We'd Watch ?

5 photos Launch gallery

Sitcom Spin-Offs We'd Watch ?

TV One Continue reading It’s a ‘227’ Reunion: Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry Set to Reunite on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Sitcom Spin-Offs We'd Watch ?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

MORE BLOGS