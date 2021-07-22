‘I Never Thought That Would Happen’: Marla Gibbs Reflects On Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction

by Jamila Lizet White

July 22, 2021

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actress known for playing Florence Johnson on The Jeffersons and Mary Jenkins on 227 is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

After appearing to faint during her Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech, Marla Gibbs and her rep confirmed that the 70-year-old actress is “doing great.”

Becoming overwhelmed by the Los Angeles heat, Gibbs suddenly paused in the middle of her speech and began to lean to the side. The Chicago native’s son rushed to her assistance while notifying nearby staff to get her a chair. The live stream ended while she recovered,

Her rep notified Entertainment Weekly that the NAACP Image Award-winning actress got overheated but is “doing great” and had a “great time at the after-party.”

Prior to her dizzy spell, Gibbs thanked Tisha Campbell and producer Norman Lear for their speeches.

“It’s only because of you that they know me,” she told Lear, the creator of the popular sitcom The Jeffersons. “Thank you so much. And thank you to all of you who have been fans of The Jeffersons and 227. We love you and it’s because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I’m able to be here today. Thank you. And I want to give special thanks to my daughter and my grandson for all the hard work that went into putting this event together.”

Prior to the ceremony, the Chicago native told The New York Daily News, “I never thought that would happen. When I came out here and went to Hollywood Boulevard and walked through the [TCL] Chinese Theatre looking at all the people that I always admired, I never thought I would be one of them. So it is phenomenal.”

Congratulations Marla Gibbs!

