Rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57

by Jamila Lizet White

July 17, 2021

Biz Markie, the rapper best known for his 1989 hit “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57.

Born Marcel Theo Hall, the musician’s death was confirmed by his manager, Jenni D. Izumi. No cause of death has been revealed but he reported had been ill for months.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” Izumi wrote to NPR via email. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years.”

In another statement obtained by PEOPLE, his representative states that his wife Tara was by his side the evening of his passing.

“Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”

Born April 8, 1964, in New York City, “The Clown Prince of Hip Hop” started his career in local clubs and was a beat boxer of the Juice Crew, a rap collective formed with Big Daddy Kane. He released his debut album “Goin’ Off” in 1985.

It wasn’t until his platinum-selling song “Just A Friend” broke into mainstream music. His sophomore album, “The Biz Never Sleeps,” was certified gold by the RIAA.

Tributes have already started pouring in for the Men In Black II actor/ From Will Smith, Missy Elliott, and more, see them below.

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

First thing on my mind waking up this morning… I’m gonna miss my guy… 🙏 #BizMarkie pic.twitter.com/pdBy96faCp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021

We’re sending our prayers to Biz Markie and his family.

TV One Celebrities We've Lost in 2021 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrities We've Lost in 2021 1. Cicely Tyson Source:JC Olivera/WireImage 1 of 15 2. Eric Jerome Dickey Source:Charley Gallay/Getty Images 2 of 15 3. DMX Source:Jerod Harris/WireImage 3 of 15 4. Marion Ramsey Source:James Lemke Jr/WireImage 4 of 15 5. Hank Aaron Source:Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Prince Markie Dee Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 6 of 15 7. Vernon Jordan Source:Brian Ach/WireImage 7 of 15 8. Bunny Wailer Source:Roy Rochlin/Getty Images 8 of 15 9. Sarah Obama Source:Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images 9 of 15 10. Mary Wilson Source:Sherry Rayn Barnett /Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 10 of 15 11. Gregory Sierra Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 11 of 15 12. Duranice Pace Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images 12 of 15 13. Paul Mooney Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 13 of 15 14. John Davis - The Real Mini Vanilli singer 14 of 15 15. Clarence Williams III 15 of 15 Skip ad TV One Continue reading Rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57 Celebrities We've Lost in 2021

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.