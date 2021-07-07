Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64 – Celebrities Honor ’The Parent ‘Hood’ Actress

by Gina Williams

July 7, 2021

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her role alongside Robert Townsend in the ‘90s sitcom, The Parent ‘Hood, has died. She was 64.

Townsend shared his condolences on social media. “My heart is full because yesterday I lost my amazing dancing partner on TV for 5 years Suzzanne Douglas,” the comedian tweeted. “We did ‘Work’ on THE PARENT ‘HOOD. I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears…her regal bright light will be missed…”

My heart is full ,because yesterday I lost, my amazing dancing partner on TV for 5 years Suzanne Douglas. We did “Work”on THE PARENT’HOOD.I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears… her regal bright light will be missed…. pic.twitter.com/RHT0rrd4zb — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) July 7, 2021

Her friend Stephanie Perry Moore confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “I got to stand beside greatness. Suzzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you, dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.”

The actress also portrayed Amy Simms in the 1989 drama film Tap alongside late actors Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis, Jr. Douglas received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the role in the film.

Douglass also will be remembered for pivotal roles in films like The Inkwell, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Jason’s Lyric.

Tributes poured in from other celebrities and fans.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who acted alongside Douglas in The Inkwell and Jason’s Lyric, expressed her condolences for the late actress. “I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away,” Smith tweeted. “I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love.

I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love. pic.twitter.com/fBUf3coIVb — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 7, 2021

Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

Sheryl Lee Ralph also paid tribute to her fellow Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. soror.

RIP Soror https://t.co/C6MUpkLpsX — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 7, 2021

Fans also remembered the actress and her work:

RIP to one of the prettiest TV moms, Suzzanne Douglas! 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/IhHLzd34zj — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus_) July 7, 2021

Suzzanne Douglas and Gregory Hines in Tap (1989) rest in power and love pic.twitter.com/ctibWQldvL — C.S.R. Calloway (@ChanceCalloway) July 7, 2021

I am not okay… Not one of my tv mom's 😭😭😭 RIP Suzzanne Douglas 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9sy6BojB6f — Jazzman Hester (@Shreem16) July 7, 2021

Remember when Mz Suzzanne Douglas taught Denise Huxtable that she couldn't be a teacher without a college degree? Or when she played Angela, Stella's bougie sister? Her art. Her grace. Her beauty. She was everything. Thank you, Mz Douglas. Thank you 🙏🏾. Rest Peacefully. pic.twitter.com/eS9nn9CsK4 — HardCayndii10 🍭✨🍬 (@HardCayndii10) July 7, 2021

Man, hearing Suzzanne Douglas passed away sucks. She was such an underrated character actor. It leads me to remember a movie so many people forgot. Watch The Inkwell if you can find it. It's so good. pic.twitter.com/DfvFNpu1Q6 — Ross Read (@RossRead) July 7, 2021

The actress leaves behind a husband, neuro-radiologist Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb. The couple also share one daughter named Jordan. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Suzzanne Douglas’ family and friends.