Newsletter

ALL-NEW True Crime Series Coming to TV One SNEAK PEEK!

From the creators of #FatalAttraction, comes an ALL-NEW true crime series – Fatal Attraction: I’d Kill To Be You!📌 A little bit of envy is normal, but for some people, what starts as jealousy can morph into an all-consuming obsession with deadly consequences! Follow the dark journey when admiration turns into resentment, and RESENTMENT TURNS INTO MURDER. Tune in to the premiere of Fatal Attraction: I’d Kill To Be You Monday, January 26 at 10p/9c on TV One.🔍

More from TV One
ALL-NEW #TrueCrime Series Coming to TV One SNEAK PEEK!
2:00

ALL-NEW True Crime Series Coming to TV One SNEAK PEEK!

44min

Rikers Island: Black Man Aramis Furse Dies In NYC Dept. Of Correction Custody, 14th In 2025

4hr

Wunna Have Peace: 21 Savage Tells Young Thug To Squash His Beef With Gunna Expeditiously

5hr

18 Navy SEALS Were Disciplined For Racist Harassment Of Black SEAL

10hr

A$AP Rocky Taps Tim Burton For ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ LP Cover

11hr

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer & Darryl M. Bell Will Reunite To Reprise Roles In ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series

12hr

TOP SHOWS
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
 

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
 

For My Man

Savor the City with Chef Jernard (SUS key art)
 

Savor the City

A Different World key art
 

A Different World

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close