ALL-NEW True Crime Series Coming to TV One SNEAK PEEK!

From the creators of #FatalAttraction, comes an ALL-NEW true crime series – Fatal Attraction: I’d Kill To Be You!📌 A little bit of envy is normal, but for some people, what starts as jealousy can morph into an all-consuming obsession with deadly consequences! Follow the dark journey when admiration turns into resentment, and RESENTMENT TURNS INTO MURDER. Tune in to the premiere of Fatal Attraction: I’d Kill To Be You Monday, January 26 at 10p/9c on TV One.🔍