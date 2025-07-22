Shaq Flamed For Saying Megan Thee Stallion’s Relationship With Klay Thompson Won’t Last

The internet is overwhelmingly in support of the culture’s latest couple, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, but one fellow NBA champion isn’t singing his praises.

On a recent episode of Shaq’s The Big Podcast, he was sitting with co-host Adam Lefkoe and Mike Tyson when the topic came up.

Tyson had no clue who Thompson is, even after the former Splash Brother was described as a current Dallas Maverick and former Golden State Warrior.

Then, without even being asked to predict the relationship’s longevity, Shaq says two words, “six weeks.”

“You don’t see it lasting until the fall?” Lefkoe asks Shaq, but he repeats, “six weeks.”

Tyson’s well aware of who Megan is and turns the question into a joke, saying since she was shot over a past relationship, she might have a hold on Thompson for a while.

“Six weeks ain’t nothing. She got shot, so you gotta give her some credit,” Tyson said. “You gotta give her some credit that she might got some staying power with that.”

Tyson’s positive outlook is shared with most on social media who support the coupling—fling or not.

The two made their debut at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City, where she also sang Thompson’s praises.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Megan added, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

That same night, Thompson spoke to the media and called Megan a “nice lady” while showing off the pricey Audemars Piguet watch she bought him.

The event capped off a few days of both of them trolling social media by teasing photos of each other on Instagram.

It began with Meg dropping a photo dump, and in the deep background of one photo, Thompson appeared to be visible, but without a tag, it was hard to say.

Then, days later, the NBA champ appeared to be on the same Bahamas vacation when he posted no-face photos kissing a woman that fans assumed was Megan.

See how social media is reacting to Shaq not thinking that either of the stars is in it for the long haul.

Shaq Flamed For Saying Megan Thee Stallion’s Relationship With Klay Thompson Won’t Last was originally published on cassiuslife.com

