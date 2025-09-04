Today's Schedule
News

Rolling Ray, Popular Social Media Star, Dies At 28

Published on September 4, 2025

Rolling Ray

Rolling Ray, a popular reality television and social media star, has reportedly died, according to a social media post that went wide in the late hours of Wednesday (September 3). Rolling Ray’s mother shared the post to a private Facebook account, and major media outlets later confirmed it.

 

Rolling Ray, born Juan Raymond Harper, gained fame from appearing on several reality television series and viral moments on social media. Some may remember Harper from appearing on the reality series Bobby I Love You, Purrr, Divorce Court, and Catfish: Trolls.

Ray’s stage name was derived from the fact that Harper lived with a disability and used a motorized wheelchair. Harper’s outsized personality endeared the star to legions of fans who showed support in the wake of the news delivered by his mother, Sazola Nay.

It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…. I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road… Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest… Only God Knows,” read the Facebook post according to an account on X sharing the details.

TMZ later received confirmation from Nay to confirm the news. It was not shared how Harper passed, who was set to turn 29 this Friday (September 5).

Rolling Ray, Popular Social Media Star, Dies At 28  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

