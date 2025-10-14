Tonight's Schedule
8:00PM Living Single
8:30PM Living Single
9:00PM Living Single
News

Richmond Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51, The Culture Shares Thoughts

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2012 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3

D’Angelo, one of the most celebrated vocalists of his era, has reportedly died. With the news still developing and outlets still adding details, we’ve looked online to examine how the culture at large is taking the news.

D’Angelo was born Michael Eugene Archer on February 11, 1974, in South Richmond, Va. A child prodigy as a singer, D’Angelo was a former rapper who eventually joined a local band performing cover songs and original tracks.

In 1995, the world got to know the vocal talents of D’Angelo on the back of his debut album, Brown Sugar, and its lead single, with 2000’s Voodoo transforming Archer into a sex symbol with the sultry “How Does It Feel?” video. Archer’s last project was 2014’s Black Messiah, although he remained active into last year, appearing on 2024’s “I Want You Forever” from The Book of Clarence soundtrack.

From what is being reported, D’Angelo passed away from a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

As fans continue to process the news, the reactions online to the loss of the singer are pouring in. We’ve got those listed below.

Photo: Getty

Richmond Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51, The Culture Shares Thoughts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More from TV One
Trending
News

MAGA Plans To Invade HBCU Homecomings: What Students Should Do

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Pop Culture

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Celebrity

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close