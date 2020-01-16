Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere
1. Martin Lawrence, his fiance Roberta and his daughters
2. T-Pain
3. Chance The Rapper and his wife
4. Lakeith Stanfield
5. Big Boy
6. Vivica A. Fox
7. Trey Smith
8. Tiffany Haddish
9. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence
10. LisaRaye McCoy
11. Garcelle Beauvais
12. Tommy Davidson and his wife Amanda
13. Martin Lawrence and his fiance Roberta Moradfar
14. Jaden Smith
15. Ella Mai
16. Jeannie Mai
17. Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante
18. T.I. and Tiny
19. Saweetie
20. Kendrick Sampson
21. Caleb McClaughlin
22. Daymond John
23. King Bach
24. Lalah Hathaway
25. Kenya Barris
26. Yvette Nicole Brown
27. Storm Reid
28. Patricia Smith, Jasminge Lawrence and Emmitt Smith
More from TV One