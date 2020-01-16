Newsletter
Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere

Published on January 16, 2020

1. Martin Lawrence, his fiance Roberta and his daughters

2. T-Pain

3. Chance The Rapper and his wife

4. Lakeith Stanfield

5. Big Boy

6. Vivica A. Fox

7. Trey Smith

8. Tiffany Haddish

9. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

10. LisaRaye McCoy

11. Garcelle Beauvais

12. Tommy Davidson and his wife Amanda

13. Martin Lawrence and his fiance Roberta Moradfar

14. Jaden Smith

15. Ella Mai

16. Jeannie Mai

17. Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante

18. T.I. and Tiny

19. Saweetie

20. Kendrick Sampson

21. Caleb McClaughlin

22. Daymond John

23. King Bach

24. Lalah Hathaway

25. Kenya Barris

26. Yvette Nicole Brown

27. Storm Reid

28. Patricia Smith, Jasminge Lawrence and Emmitt Smith

