Our Favorite Looks From The 2020 Golden Globes & After Party
1. Mike and his wife Kyra Epps
2. Storm Reid
3. Aja Naomi King
4. Retta
5. Snoop Dogg
6. La La Anthony
7. Cynthia Erivo
8. Tika Sumpter
9. Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson
10. Skai Jackson
11. Garcelle Beauvais and guest
12. Janet Mock
13. Lamorne
14. Billy Porter
15. Yara Shahidi
16. Tiffany Haddish
17. Laverne Cox
18. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
19. Jennifer Lopez
20. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
21. Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher
22. Wesley Snipes
23. Winnie Harlow
24. Jeannie Mai
25. Kerry Washington
26. Zoe Kravitz
27. Cynthia Erivo
More from TV One