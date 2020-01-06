Newsletter
Close

Our Favorite Looks From The 2020 Golden Globes & After Party

Published on January 6, 2020

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1. Mike and his wife Kyra Epps

Mike and his wife Kyra Epps

2. Storm Reid

Storm Reid

3. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King

4. Retta

Retta

5. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

6. La La Anthony

La La Anthony

7. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

8. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter

9. Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson

Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson

10. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson

11. Garcelle Beauvais and guest

Garcelle Beauvais and guest

12. Janet Mock

Janet Mock

13. Lamorne

Lamorne

14. Billy Porter

Billy Porter

15. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

16. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish

17. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

18. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

19. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

20. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

21. Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher

22. Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes

23. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

24. Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai

25. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

26. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz

27. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Related Tags

Aja Naomi King Beyonce Cynthia Erivo eddie murphy Golden Globes jay z Jeannie Mai kerry washington La La Anthony mike epps Storm Reid The Buzz wesley snipes Winnie Harlow Yara Shahidi Zoe Kravitz
More from TV One

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close