O.J. Simpson Has Died At 76, X Shares Reactions

O.J. Simpson, a former NFL star running back who later in life went into acting and other ventures, has reportedly died according to a family statement. Via social media, the family of O.J. Simpson says that he passed away on April 10 after a battle with cancer.

As seen on X, formerly Twitter, Simpson’s family says that his loved ones surrounded the former Buffalo Bills star during his transition.

From X:

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.

-The Simpson Family

The news came as a shock to many, although Simpson hasn’t been in the public eye as of late. In the 1990s, Simpson was villainized after the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and friend Ron Goldman, and the fact he was later acquitted of all charges. Once seen as a popular pitchman for ads and a likable figure, the controversy surrounding his wife’s murder, including the late Johnnie Cochran’s defense tactics, painted Simpson in an unfavorable light with many.

In his later years, Simpson made a return to public life via reality television and became a known presence on social media, often taking pains to inform the public that it was him behind his account activity and not the work of others. Simpson further soured his image by way of his 2007 book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

On X, folks are reacting to the news with memes and other sharp words that we’re merely reporting on. You can view those replies in the gallery below.

O.J. Simpson was 76.

Photo: VINCE BUCCI / Getty

