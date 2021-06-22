Look at the Cast of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Then and Now
1. The Five Heartbeats (Now)
2. Five Heartbeats (Then)
3. Robert Townsend – "Duck" (Now)
4. Robert Townsend- "Duck" (Then)
5. Harry Lennix – Dresser (Now)
6. Harry Lennix – "Dresser" (Then)
7. Leon Robinson – JT (Now)
8. Leon Robinson – JT (Then)
9. Hawthorne James – "Big Red" (Now)
10. Hawthorne James – "Big Red" (Then)
11. John Canada Terrell – "Flash" (Now)
12. John Canada Terrell – Flash (Then)
13. Tico Wells – Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Now)
14. Tico Wells – Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Then)
15. Roy Fegan – “Bird” (Now)
16. Roy Fegan – “Bird” (Then)
17. Diahann Carroll – "Eleanor Potter" (Deceased, 2019)
18. Diahann Carroll – "Eleanor Potter" (Then)
19. Troy Byer – "Baby Doll" (Now)
20. Troy Byer – "Baby Doll" (Then)
21. Theresa Randle – Brenda Williams (Now)
22. Theresa Randle – Brenda Williams (Then)
More from TV One