Newsletter
Close
The Buzz

Look at the Cast of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Then and Now

Published on June 22, 2021

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1. The Five Heartbeats (Now)

The Five Heartbeats (Now)

2. Five Heartbeats (Then)

Five Heartbeats (Then)

3. Robert Townsend – "Duck" (Now)

Robert Townsend - "Duck" (Now)
Source: Getty

4. Robert Townsend- "Duck" (Then)

Robert Townsend- "Duck" (Then)

5. Harry Lennix – Dresser (Now)

Harry Lennix - Dresser (Now)

6. Harry Lennix – "Dresser" (Then)

Harry Lennix - "Dresser" (Then)

7. Leon Robinson – JT (Now)

Leon Robinson - JT (Now)
Source: Getty

8. Leon Robinson – JT (Then)

Leon Robinson - JT (Then)

9. Hawthorne James – "Big Red" (Now)

Hawthorne James - "Big Red" (Now)

10. Hawthorne James – "Big Red" (Then)

Hawthorne James - "Big Red" (Then)

11. John Canada Terrell – "Flash" (Now)

John Canada Terrell - "Flash" (Now)

12. John Canada Terrell – Flash (Then)

John Canada Terrell - Flash (Then)

13. Tico Wells – Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Now)

Tico Wells - Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Now)

14. Tico Wells – Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Then)

Tico Wells - Anthony “Choirboy” Stone (Then)

15. Roy Fegan – “Bird” (Now)

Roy Fegan - “Bird” (Now)

16. Roy Fegan – “Bird” (Then)

Roy Fegan - “Bird” (Then)

17. Diahann Carroll – "Eleanor Potter" (Deceased, 2019)

Diahann Carroll - "Eleanor Potter" (Deceased, 2019)

18. Diahann Carroll – "Eleanor Potter" (Then)

Diahann Carroll - "Eleanor Potter" (Then)

19. Troy Byer – "Baby Doll" (Now)

Troy Byer - "Baby Doll" (Now)

20. Troy Byer – "Baby Doll" (Then)

Troy Byer - "Baby Doll" (Then)

21. Theresa Randle – Brenda Williams (Now)

Theresa Randle - Brenda Williams (Now)

22. Theresa Randle – Brenda Williams (Then)

Theresa Randle - Brenda Williams (Then)

Related Tags

Diahann Carroll Harry Lennix Leon Robinson Robert Townsend The Buzz The Five Heartbeats Theresa Randle Tico Wells Trending
More from TV One

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close