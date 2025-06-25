Hair

Crowned In Curls: Beyoncé’s Best ‘Cowboy Carter’ Hair Moments

Published on June 25, 2025

Beyonce Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé has been redefining country glam with her Cowboy Carter tour, and her hair has played a starring role in the show. From blonde waves to buss down middle parts, each of Bey’s hairstyles have told a story that intertwines Southern roots, Black beauty, and the freedom to express it all.

Beyoncé’s tour hairstyles have always been a key part of her performance persona, almost as iconic as the choreography and vocals. From the honey-blonde, wind-blown waves of the Dangerously in Love era to the long, wet-look strands that defined Drunk in Love, the Cécred Hair Care founder’s tresses has evolved right alongside her music. On the Formation tour, she gave us sculptural braids and Afrocentric styles that felt like visual declarations of Black power. During Renaissance, she shimmered in silver with high-glam, high-volume tresses that matched the album’s Studio 54 energy. On each tour, Bey’s hair not only complements the vibe but also helps define it.

Beyoncé’s Best ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Hair Moments

This era of Beyoncé isn’t just about rhinestones and fringe; it’s about reclamation. Her hair, ever-changing yet always flawless, echoes the themes of the Cowboy Carter album itself: tradition flipped on its head, heritage honored with an edge, and confidence that unapologetically gallops across genres. Whether Bey is channeling a rodeo-ready cowgirl or giving us full-on disco diva, her hair moves like her music, timeless, transformative, and rooted in culture.

As the tour continues to dazzle, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the hair moments that have left us in awe. Scroll down for a visual roundup of Beyoncé’s most iconic Cowboy Carter hairstyles that were worthy of its own standing ovation.

1. Loose Curls

Bey and her loose blonde curls are a match made in Heaven. They frame her gorgeous face perfectly, and they also catch and bounce to the beat right along with the star. 

2. Full Curls

There’s nothing more appealing than Bey tossing a head full of lively curls back and forth, around and around, while on stage. This hairstyle is the queen’s signature ‘do and possibly our favorite. 

3. Buss Down Middle Part

Bey is the mother of buss downs! The Grammy award-winning artist has since been rocking the popular hairstyle, and she wears it well. Now and then, she will wear it straight, but most of the time, she includes some version of curls in the mix. 

4. The Feathered Hairdo

Bey nails this 70’s hairstyle each time. We all know the Houston native loves a good hair + fan moment, and this hairstyle is ideal for that hair-blowing moment that Mrs. Carter always slays. 

5. Textured Waves

The waves are Beyoncé’s thing! The texture adds a little more life to her tresses, giving the singer an effortless glamorous vibe and contributing to the carefree elegance that she exudes on stage. 

