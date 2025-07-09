Cardi B Turned Heads At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week In These Looks

Cardi B set her own standard for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week when she showed up to the Schiaparelli show with a crow as her accessory. Yes, a live crow, perched on her hand as she posed, on the steps of the Petit Palais, in a custom look by the avant-garde designer. It’s a scene out of a fashion fairytale, her take on Maleficent, and on-theme for the rapper whose recent album rollout features the spooky black bird that symbolizes death, rebirth, adaptability, and intelligence. Gothic chic is on trend.

Cardi B Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

In another delightfully ghoulish look, Cardi clasps her hands to pose like a nun, which is befitting for the dramatic black and white hooded Stéphane Rolland gown she wore to the designer’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 display. Keeping up with the direction of fashion, she rocks a black lace look with fishnets and hair that would make Peggy Bundy proud, to watch Demna’s last show at Balenciaga.

1. Schiaparelli at Petit Palais during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty Cardi earned her 10s in this sublime look by Schiaparelli. Glamorous with the perfect hint of goth makes it a delightful kick-off to the Paris Haute Couture showings during Paris Fashion Week. Cardi looks like she has her own set of fringe angel wings. Congrats to the “Outside” rapper who continues to challenge herself and push fashion boundaries. 2. Stéphane Rolland: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty Following up the first day of fashion school is difficult, but Cardi put on a masterclass when she pulled up to Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a brilliantly tailored black gown with peplum detail that flowed into a dramatic hood. It was camp on couture steroids, and we gasped. This fashion is heavenly. 3. Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty Trading in her more demure look from the previous slide, Cardi ramped up the sexy in a lace dress with a split that cascaded into her thighs. At one point she playfully flashed the cameras her curvy bottom. She completed the look with black stockings and pumps. But it’s the hair that made this sultry selection pop. 4. Maison Margiela: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Source:Getty Doing a 180 from her previous look, Cardi proved she can go naked or fully covered and look fly either way. She popped out at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a 5. Ashi Studio – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 – Front Row Source:Getty Cardi is in her soft girl era thanks to her new boo Stefon Diggs ans she served us a romantic whimsical look in one of this season’s trendiest fabrics- lace.